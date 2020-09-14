Do celebrity endorsements really help environmental campaigns? We found no evidence
University of Oxford researcher which looked at 181 celebrity campaigns in six languages finds no hard evidence that any were effective
Arsenal footballer Hector Bellerin recently partnered with a reforestation charity and pledged to plant 3,000 trees every time his team won. This is just one example of the now widespread use of celebrities...
'Now is the moment': Alstom reveals how the UK could pull ahead on hydrogen
BusinessGreen sits down with Nick Crossfield, managing director of Alstom UK and Ireland, to discuss why hydrogen could hold the key to decarbonising the UK's railway network by the government's 2040 deadline
CBI tells government: Net zero action 'speaks 1,000 times louder than words'
Britain's biggest business group urges government to fast track rollout of host of green technologies, including new CCUS, hydrogen, EV, and renewables projects