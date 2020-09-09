AdGreen: How TV advertising is working to sell its new sustainability credentials

The initiative aims to provide tools and advice for cutting CO2 and waste in advert production | Credit: AdGreen
The initiative aims to provide tools and advice for cutting CO2 and waste in advert production | Credit: AdGreen
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

With backing from across the sector, the new AdGreen initiative aims to provide benchmarks for cutting CO2 and waste from TV ad production

If the transition to net zero bears any resemblance to fighting a war, then the fight for hearts and minds is a key battleground. But while much of the focus has understandably been on the need to transform...

To continue reading...

More on Management

More news