'Eyesore' no more: SEAT enlists kids to redesign EV chargers after clutter complaints

Almost a third of UK motorists told the Spanish car firm they considered chargers to be unsightly in a survey conducted to mark the arrival of four of the company's electric vehicles - and as such it is taking action to beautify charge points across the country

Electric vehicle (EV) drivers will be able to power their cars from dozens of colourful charge points dotted across the country, after Spanish car firm SEAT teamed up with UK children to redecorate the increasingly ubiquitous technology.

SEAT's initiative aims to tackle negative perceptions of the critical infrastructure, after a survey by the Barcelona-based firm found that fewer than half of UK motorists would want a public charge point on their road.

Almost a third of the UK drivers surveyed by SEAT said they believe EV charge points to be an "eyesore".

In response, the Spanish car firm asked schoolchildren to submit ideas for a redesign, which it has collated into a mosaic of drawings. The design has already been installed on to a charge point in Milton Keynes, with a planned rollout across SEAT retailer sites later in the year.

The project coincides with the arrival of the firm's EV range in the UK, which includes the 100 per cent electric Mii, the hybrid Leon, the CUPRA Formentor SUV, and the Cupra el-Born hatchback.

SEAT surveyed 2,000 British drivers and revealed a stark difference in attitudes towards EVs and charging infrastructure between the age groups. Around 60 per cent of 25 to 34 year olds were keen to have a charger on their street, compared to just 37 per cent of over-55s. However, when asked if they would back the installation of a charger if it were made more attractive, the figure for both groups increased by 10 per cent.

SEAT managing director Richard Harrison said that asking children to perform the charger redesign reflected the fact that "the next generation are more focused on sustainability issues than ever before".

"We hope that this means that more people will look to electric vehicles in the future and will support the continued growth of EV infrastructure," he said.