Behind Microsoft's bold plan to build social equity into clean energy buying
The tech giant is looking to turn the Just Transition concept into a clean energy investment reality
There were plenty of juicy news tidbits in Microsoft's recent progress report about its goal to become carbon negative over the next decade. But its new goal to link at least 500MW of forthcoming solar...
Back to Top
More news
Global Briefing: Coronavirus crisis will have 'negligible' impact on emissions without green recovery, study warns
All the green business news from around the world this week
Sustainable Development Capital pumps £50m into The EV Network
Deal to enable rollout of 100 EV charging hubs hailed as an example of 'private sector green recovery at its most promising'
Behind Microsoft's bold plan to build social equity into clean energy buying
The tech giant is looking to turn the Just Transition concept into a clean energy investment reality
Closed Loop Partners teams with Walmart, CVS, Target to take on the plastic bag
Some of America's largest retailers have teamed up to help accelerate efforts to curb plastic bag waste