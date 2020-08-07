Behind Microsoft's bold plan to build social equity into clean energy buying

Sol's 196-kilowatt solar installation at Christ Church apartments, a low-to-moderate income senior living facility located on the Baltimore Harbor. Credit: Sol Systems
Sol's 196-kilowatt solar installation at Christ Church apartments, a low-to-moderate income senior living facility located on the Baltimore Harbor. Credit: Sol Systems
  • Heather Clancy, GreenBiz.com
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The tech giant is looking to turn the Just Transition concept into a clean energy investment reality

There were plenty of juicy news tidbits in Microsoft's recent progress report about its goal to become carbon negative over the next decade. But its new goal to link at least 500MW of forthcoming solar...

To continue reading...

More on Energy

More news