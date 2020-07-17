Workplace EV charging: Lessons from sustainability trailblazers
Marsha Willard of Presidio Graduate School reflects on some of the emerging best practices and more businesses embrace the need to provide electric vehicle charging for their employees
Businesses are reaping the environmental and social benefits of providing electric vehicle charging for employees. That's according to research published last week by Presidio Graduate School (PGS) and...
More news
Britishvolt eyes South Wales site for UK's first 'gigafactory'
Start-up working with Welsh Government to develop 30GWh battery manufacturing plant and accompanying 200MW solar farm
Study: Electrical waste costing UK £370m in lost valuable raw materials each year
Around 500,000 tonnes of valuable electricals lost, binned, hoarded or stolen in the UK last year, research suggests
We Mean Business and Amazon team up in support of The Climate Pledge
Global green business coalition to work with tech giant to encourage businesses to adopt more ambitious net zero goals
A decade of celebrating the green economy
The BusinessGreen Leaders Awards are going digital - and we'd love for you all to join us