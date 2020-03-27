What mobilizing innovation for COVID-19 can teach us about catalyzing climate tech
Heather Clancy explores how some leading clean tech firms are lending their shoulder to the wheel to tackle the coronavirus crisis
By now, I hope you've heard the uplifting story of an Italian 3-D printing startup, Isinnova, that stepped in produce respirator valves for a hospital in Lombardy after the regular supplier was unable...
Sodexo doubles down on food recovery as clients shut doors amid pandemic
With school closures and companies mandating employees to work from home, the facilities management company's food waste reduction efforts have even more relevance
'End-to-end service': Smart meter specialist SMS beefs up virtual power plant market plans
On the back of new partnership with a sustainable infrastructure fund, Smart Metering Systems confirms it has acquired flexible grid technology specialist Solo Energy
IEMA debuts digital environmental impact assessment primer
Professional body offers environmental execs guidance on how to deploy drones, digital maps, and other technologies to shift impact assessments online