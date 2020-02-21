Finding a natural sense of urgency to act

Credit: Mike Hower
Credit: Mike Hower
  • Mike Hower, GreenBiz.com
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Mike Hower takes a biomimicry hike and reflects on what sustainability executives can learn from the desert

In the Sonoran Desert, nature likes to take its time solving complex problems. Consider the saguaro - the most iconic of cacti in the world - which takes upwards of a typical human lifespan of 75 to 100...

To continue reading...

More on Biodiversity

More news