'Long overdue': Financial Reporting Council to launch sweeping review of corporate climate disclosures and auditing practices

'Long overdue': Financial Reporting Council to launch sweeping review of corporate climate disclosures and auditing practices
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Financial accounting watchdog stresses companies already have a responsibility to report on environmental impacts and climate risks, as major new review hints at stronger enforcement action down the line

Pressure on listed companies to develop and disclose comprehensive and credible climate strategies quietly ratcheted up another notch this week. In a move that campaigners described as "long overdue",...

To continue reading...

More on Investment

More news