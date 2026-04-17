IEA: Electricity use from AI data centres surged 50 per cent in 2025

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Credit: iStock

Global energy use from AI expected to double by 2030, prompting fresh calls for improved collaboration between energy companies, tech platforms, and policymakers to tackle AI's growing power challenges

Electricity consumption from AI-focused data centres rose by 50 per cent in 2025, with overall demand from data centres now expected to double by 2030. That is according to a new report published yesterday...

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