James and Michael reflect on the state of corporate sustainability, government plans to cut electricity bills, and the latest energy and price shocks from the Iran War
In BusinessGreen's latest Editor's Briefing, James and Michael dive into new research examining the similarities, and the crucial differences, between the fossil fuel supply shocks of the 1970s and 2020s...
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