Defra launches natural capital tool to help businesses make greener decisions

Tool is the first time evidence and guidance about UK natural capital will be accessible in one place

From today businesses, policy makers, and landowners will be able to access all the data, analysis and guidance on the UK's natural capital in one place, following the launch of the Enabling a Natural Capital Approach (ENCA) project by Defra.

The government hopes putting all the information and guidance on natural capital in one place will encourage organisations to embed nature-friendly decision making into their operations.

Natural capital is the economic value of the UK's environmental resources and the services the environment provides, such as fresh water, clean air, and wildlife. Experts hoping by placing an economic value on these services businesses and policy makers will be discouraged from damaging them in pursuit of economic growth.

The UK's natural capital is worth almost £1tr, according to latest assessment from the Office for National Statistics. But the new service arrives at a crisis point for UK nature, with an influential report last year warning wildlife is in unrelenting decline across the UK due to habitat destruction, climate change and pesticide use.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said today's tool will help counteract the destruction by putting the natural environment "at the heart" of decision-making. "This comes at a critical time where the protection of our environment is ever-more important in combatting climate change and reversing habitat loss," she said.

Matthew Farrow, executive director at the Environmental Industries Commission, said the ENCA will be an important tool in enabling businesses to play their part in improving natural capital across the country. "In bringing together all the relevant resources in one place, ENCA will make a huge difference to the ability of businesses and their advisers to assess how their actions and investment decisions can be aligned with protecting and enhancing the natural environment on which we all rely," he said. "EIC is delighted to have provided member cases studies for ENCA and looks forward to promoting it."