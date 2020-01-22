Booming UK demand for chicken resulting in bulldozing of South American forests, Greenpeace warns

UK firms failing to track the impact of the soy used to feed their chickens, report finds

Efforts by British consumers to ameliorate the curb the impact of their eating habits by swapping red meat for chicken could be unwittingly fuelling the destruction of South America's forests, a new Greenpeace report has found.

Consumption of chicken in the UK is booming, up 20 per cent in the last 20 years as demand for beef, lamb and pork has fallen, data from Defra shows.

The shift in demand is partly a response to growing awareness of the massive environmental footprint of beef and lamb production, detailed in a string of recent reports. The trend is also being driven by retailers aggressively marketing chicken products, with Kantar statistics showing that promotions and price cuts of chicken legs and breasts have more than doubled over the past year.

But Greenpeace's new report, titled Winging it: How the UK's chicken habit is fuelling the climate & nature emergency, suggests that this swing in demand from red to white meat is not necessarily good news for the environment. On the contrary, it could be driving the destruction of South America's wildlife-rich forests, so the land they occupy can be used to produce soy.

A billion chickens are slaughtered in the UK every year, 95 per cent of which is ntensively farmed using a production model that relies on industrial feed containing soy. To meet this massive demand, the UK now imports more than three million tonnes of soy every year from Argentina, Brazil, and Paraguay to feed factory farmed animals, principally chickens. Meeting this demand requires 1.4 million hectares of land, the Greenpeace report calculates - an area larger than Northern Ireland.

The need for land to meet soy demand is blamed for driving deforestation across the continent. EU statistics show that animal feed for meat production is Europe's largest contributor to deforestation. Soya imports represent 47 per cent of Europe's deforestation footprint, compared to 14 per cent for pasture expansion for livestock and 10 per cent for palm oil, according to Greenpeace analysis of European Commission statistics.

But despite these huge environmental risks, the research finds that the majority of the UK's leading food brands have no idea whether their soy purchases are driving forest destruction.

Researchers surveyed 23 leading UK firms about their chicken and soy usage. "All companies admitted lacking even the most basic oversight of their soya supply chains," the report says. "Not a single company contacted by Greenpeace was able to demonstrate that it was tracking the full amount of soya consumed as animal feed in its supply chain." Some firms, such as McDonald's, KFC, Burger King, Nando's, and Subway, refused to disclose their meat sales or soya use altogether, the report said.

"For too long the impact on our planet of growing crops for UK chicken feed have been overlooked," said Greenpeace UK forest campaigner Chiara Vitali, commenting on the findings. "A straight swap from beef to chicken effectively amounts to outsourcing emissions of our meat consumption from the UK to South America.

"The simple truth is, we cannot continue to consume industrially-produced meat in the volumes we currently are. It's why we're calling on companies to set clear meat reduction targets and be transparent about where their animal feed comes from."