E.ON extends 100 per cent renewables offer to small business customers

Company says it aims to enrol over 100,000 small business customers to 100 per cent renewables backed power supply over the next 12 months

The march of renewable power tariffs into the mainstream has continued this week, as energy giant E.ON announced it is to extend its 100 per cent renewables-backed electricity supply to eligible small business customers around the UK at no extra cost.

The move sees the company commit to sourcing electricity matched with wind, solar, and other renewables sources for 100,000 or more small businesses over the next 12 months.

The offer will be extended to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that are fed by a non-half hourly meter and agree a Fixed Business Plan directly with E.ON.

E.ON already provides power matched by renewables certificates to over 3.4 million domestic customers, but chief executive Michael Lewis said both business and residential customers were increasingly demanding clean energy.

"The climate crisis is the defining issue of our era, and one that energy customers - at home and in business - are increasingly concerned about," he said in a statement. "We believe large-scale action can make significant change possible and we're committed to setting an example for others to follow. That's why the electricity we provide to our residential customers is backed by 100 per cent renewable sources as standard and we're extending that offer to eligible small business customers, at no extra cost and at the most convenient time for them, when they agree a new deal with us."

He added that the company was also keen to work with SMEs to embrace a range of emerging clean technologies and services.

"Our announcement may be an important first step for a small business towards a more sustainable and personalised energy system, but the future of energy doesn't stop here," Lewis said. "The opportunities include helping customers to better manage their energy through smart, personalised and sustainable technologies, including low carbon electric transport alternatives or improving the management of buildings to optimise business energy use and reducing running costs."

E.ON this week also published the results of a survey of 7,000 adults across UK, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Czech Republic and Hungary, which found more than half of Britons believe the country is not doing enough to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while over three-quarters believe more should be done to support cleaner energy and over two thirds said they would be willing to pay more if the manufacturer of a product was making sustained efforts to act in a "climate-friendly way".

E.ON is one of a string of energy suppliers to now offer renewable power as standard. The announcement comes in the same week as SSE Business Energy announced its 100 per cent renewable electricity offering had been independently verified and assured for a further 12 months by EcoAct, a CDP Accredited Provider.