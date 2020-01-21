Government ramps-up on-street EV charge point funding to £10m

The government is considering bringing forward its fossil fuel car ban to sooner than 2040

Department for Transport estimates another 3,600 home electric car charging points could be installed under the expanded funding programme

Funding for electric vehicle (EV) chargepoints on residential streets is to be doubled to £10m next year, as part of plans announced by the government today to help make charging simpler and more convenient.

The move could fund the installation of another 3,600 chargepoints across the country as part of efforts to make it easier for EV owners without an off-street parking space at home to charge their vehicles overnight, according to the Department for Transport (DfT).

The move comes after another record year for UK electric car sales, with new EV registrations jumping 144 per cent in 2019 and overtaking plug-in hybrids for the first time.

The government and industry have to date supported the installation of 24,000 publicly-available charge points around the UK, including 2,400 rapid chargers, and there are now more EV charge points across the country than petrol stations, the DfT said.

However, concerns remain that a perceived lack of access to chargers is a major barrier to EV adoption, especially amongst motorists who do not have off street parking spaces available.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he wanted to make electric cars "the new normal", and that ensuring convenient and simple EV charging was key to phasing out petrol and diesel cars.

"By doubling funding again for chargepoints on streets where people live a nd opening up data we are helping drivers easily locate and use affordable, reliable chargepoints whether at home or on the road," he said.

In addition, the government is planning to look at how to make more information about all public chargepoint across the country - including their location and power ratings - openly available in a standard format for the first time in order to make it easier for EV drivers to identify suitable chargepoints.

DfT said it would consider how real-time EV chargepoint location could be published openly, showing whether chargepoints are in working order or currently in use by another driver, information which it said could be incorporated into sat nav systems and route mapping apps.

Future of Transport Minister George Freeman said supporting the smart use of open data for new apps to help passengers and drivers better plan journeys was key to reducing pollution and congestion, as well as supporting the wider uptake of EVs.

"Comprehensive chargepoint data is crucial for mapping charging hotspots and notspots for consumers, to help to drive forward the electric vehicle revolution," he said. "We urge local councils to make use of the funding available to ensure their residents feel the benefits of cleaner transport."

The anouncement follows recommendations last week from the EV Energy Taskforce, a group of around 350 energy and car sector organisations established by the government to come forward with recommendations for improving governance and ease of use of EV charging infrastructure in the UK.