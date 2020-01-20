IEA: Oil and gas companies can't ignore the climate crisis

The IEA has again warned that the bulk of the oil and gas industry is failing to take climate risks sufficiently seriously

Fossil fuel firms must develop a clear strategy for managing the low carbon transition, experts are set to warn attendees at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Fossil fuel companies must better engage with the climate crisis and develop a clear strategy for managing their role in the global response, according to a paper released today by the influential International Energy Agency (IEA).

A failure to develop a coherent response to climate change, including a clear plan to drastically curb greenhouse gas emissions, could result in oil and gas firms losing their licence to operate and profitability.

First and foremost, all fossil fuel firms must address carbon emissions by clamping down on methane links and integrating solar and wind projects into upstream developments, the report advises.

But companies must also think more fundamentally about their future in a carbon constrained world, the IEA said. Some may pivot to renewables and electricity generation, while major investment is also needed in biofuels and carbon capture and storage, the report notes.

The oil and gas industry is largely unique in having the financial resources to drive many of these industries to the scale they need to reach to deliver meaningful emissions reduction, the IEA pointed out.

"No energy company will be unaffected by clean energy transitions," said IEA director Dr Fatih Birol. "Every part of the industry needs to consider how to respond. Doing nothing is simply not an option."

The IEA said some fossil fuel firms could continue to focus on natural gas and oil as key markets in the coming decades as demand for these products is expected to remain strong as the low carbon transition progresses.

But those companies will have to prepare for operations in a changing world, where public opinion towards fossil fuels shifts and increased competition, regulation, and geopolitical factors making for a more volatile financial outlook for an industry that has grown used to largely predictable and profitable returns.

The report comes as world leaders, executives, and financiers - including some of those running the most powerful energy companies - gather this week in the Swiss town of Davos for the World Economic Forum's annual meeting.

The meeting is expected to focus heavily on the global climate crisis and the threat it poses to the global economy, after the WEF's annual risk summary pegged climate and environmental risks as the top five facing the global economy over the next 10 years.

The IEA report also comes as a separate study from data science specialist Artelys warned the European Investment Bank (EIB) risks pumping €29bn into gas infrastructure projects that are at risk of becoming stranded as the EU's wider decarbonisation plans proceed.

The EIB recently pledged to end support for fossil fuels within the next two years, but the Guardian reported today that 32 gas projects are still eligible for funding before the crackdown.

The Artelys report warns these projects are likely to become "stranded assets", arguing that the EU already has sufficient gas infrastructure in place to meet projected future demand.