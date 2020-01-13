Study: No net zero without 'significant' offshore wind investment

Research from engineering experts Atkins warns net zero will not be reached in the UK without radical changes to the energy system

If the UK wants to reach net zero emissions by 2050 it will need to increase its capacity to produce low-carbon energy four-fold and invest significant sums in transforming the way the grid handles intermittent green power.

That is according to a engineering consultancy Atkins, which released a major new report late last week detailing the changes needed to the UK's energy mix to bring net emissions to zero in just three decades.

Much of the success of the government's flagship climate target rests on the performance of offshore wind, the report warns, which is expected to supply 58 per cent of the UK's electricity needs by 2050.

But as turbines get larger, the infrastructure supporting them needs to be sturdier, the report points out. In particular, floating wind solutions need to be developed and deployed. Meanwhile, governments must not ignore the "hidden costs" of ramping up the proportion of offshore wind in the energy system, such as balancing intermittent supply and demand on a larger scale.

"From a technical perspective, the scenario of offshore wind reaching 30GW by 2030 and 75GW by 2050 is considered relatively low risk when we consider how quickly turbine technology is developing," said Andy Thompson, director of offshore wind at Atkins. "However, it's not just about larger turbines. We need to develop projects in areas that ensure the density of windfarms does not become too great, which means moving to other locations around the country, as well as further out to sea in deeper waters. Floating technology is key to this, and the UK must harness this capability."

Elsewhere in the energy system, carbon capture and storage (CCS) is deemed essential for meeting the net zero target, but Atkins warns the UK's current capacity for CCS is "negligible".

The report also stresses that new nuclear must "urgently" be developed to ensure there is some stable and consistent power on the UK system in the 2050s.

"As we look to 2020, and the UK's new government takes shape, we need tangible investment in developing and applying engineering solutions to our most pressing challenges," Thompson concluded.

The government has said it intends to increase its goal for offshore wind from 30GW to 40GW of capacity by 2030 and is preparing to unveil a much-anticipated Energy White Paper that is expected to include new measures for mobilising investment in nuclear and CCS projects.

However, the Atkins report echoes an analysis last week from the Carbon Brief website, which highlighted how progress on clean energy generation levels stalled last year. The report concluded that the rate of green energy growth will now need to double through the 2020s if the UK is to meet its 2030 climate targets while replacing old nuclear plants that are set to retire.