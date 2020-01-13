UK land area used to grow bioenergy crops shrinks in 2018

Defra statistics show 1.6 per cent of UK's arable land was used to grow bioenergy crops for transport fuel, electricity, and biogas production last year

Just over 1.6 per cent of the UK's agricultural land was used to grow bioenergy crops for transport fuel, electricity, and biogas production in 2018, covering an area of 94,000 hectares, government statistics have revealed.

Almost a third - 29 per cent - of UK land used for bioenergy in 2018 produced crops for biofuels for the UK transport market, including both biodiesel and bioethanol, while the remainder was mostly used for heat and power generation, according to an updated statistical report last Wednesday.

The amount of UK land used for growing bioenergy crops has expanded over the past decade or more, rising from just under 40,000 hectares in 2008 as demand for transport biofuels, biomass energy and anaerobic digestion (AD) has grown.

The types of crops have also shifted, with rapeseed oil making up the lion's share of bioenergy crops in 2008, while wheat and maize have largely dominated over the past five years or more.

Around 57,000 hectares of land was used to produce maize feedstock for AD biogas facilities last year, while another 22,000 hectares of land was used to grow wheat, on top of 5,000 hectares for sugar beet, both of which were largely used to make biofuels.

Yet the overall UK land area used for bioenergy crop cultivation nevertheless shrank significantly last year by 35,000 hectares compared to 2017, which Defra said was "largely driven by a substantial drop in the quality of arable land used to grow wheat for bioethanol production".

The UK's climate advisory body, the Committee on Climate Change, has said the current approach to land management in Britain is "not sustainable", and recommends a fundamental overhaul of how Britain's land is managed in order to open up more land for carbon sequestration and bioenergy cultivation, among other services.

Bolstered by strict governance to ensure sustainable supplies of biomass for energy production, the CCC estimates the UK could increase sustainable domestic biomass sources in order to provide up to 15 per cent of the UK's energy demand by 2050 - more than double that of today - while also boosting food production and house building.

Proponents of biofuels - such as Drax, which is operating a major biomass energy plant in Yorkshire it hopes to turn into a carbon negative power plant - argue that if sustainably sourced biomass can be a renewable, low carbon, and reliable energy source.

Biomass energy plants supplied 8.5 per cent of Britain's power in 2019. The government classes biomass as a renewable fuel as it is calculated that the CO2 absorbed by trees and crops over their lifetime balances out the CO2 emitted when the material is burned to create energy.

Critics, however, have repeatedly warned delivering carbon neutral biomass requires careful forest management to ensure the resulting fuels deliver promised emissions savings, arguing that current approaches can lead to higher than expected emissions.