Quorn becomes first major food firm to launch CO2 labels

Carbon footprint data displayed on packs will signal to consumers how planet-friendly each product is

What's better for the planet, mince or sausages? Soon shoppers will have the answer - for their meat-free meals at least - after Quorn yesterday announced plans to become the first major food producer in the UK to add carbon labels to all its products.

The move will see Quorn use data certified by the Carbon Trust to display on packaging the carbon footprint for each of its 30 different products, which include meat-free mince, sausages, and burgers.

For example its mince, made from a fungi-based protein, is responsible for 1.3kg of CO2e per kg of product. By contrast its Picnic Eggs (meat-free Scotch eggs) have a footprint of 2.3kg of C02e per kg.

The 'Farm to Shop' data is now available on the Quorn website, and will be rolled out onto packaging "later this year" with the company planning to ensure the whole range is labelled by next year.

Food companies and supermarkets have generally proved wary of adding extra labels to their products, worried that extra information may confuse shoppers in store.

But Quorn argues the carbon labels will give more information to shoppers about the environmental impact of their food choices, as growing numbers of people cut back on their meat and dairy intake in order to reduce the carbon impact of their diet.

"This is about giving people the information needed to make informed decisions about the food they eat and the effect it has on our planet's climate - in the same way that nutrition information is clearly labelled to help inform decisions on health - and we're asking other brands to get on board with us," said a spokesperson for the brand.

He urged other companies to follow suit in adopting the labelling, suggesting the industry could develop a 'Recommended Daily Allowance' for food-related emissions in much the same way allowances are set for salt and fat intake.