Satellite climate data project secures £5m UK boost

New £5m virtual data centre utilising cutting edge satellite technology could help lower risk of climate impacts, government claims

A "ground-breaking" new research project aimed at harnessing cutting-edge satellite technology to better predict future climate change impacts in order to help shape UK net zero policies has secured more than £5m in public and industry funding, the government has announced.

The virtual satellite data project, a joint collaboration between the Universities of Edinburgh and Leeds, would bring together 50 UK PhD researchers with the aim of utilising data to help lower the risk of towns, cities and businesses from climate impacts such as flooding, according to BEIS.

By taking measurements from satellites on rising sea levels, greenhouse gases and shrinking glaciers and forests, researchers will be able to help policymakers and businesses better understand climate impacts and make future predictions, it explained.

"This knowledge and data could lead to the adaptation of preventative measures for vulnerable areas such as installing flood defences to protect coastal towns, identifying areas increasingly at risk of flooding and monitoring pollution levels in towns and cities," BEIS announced on Monday.

The virtual data centre has been granted £2.3m funding over three years from public bodies the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) and the UK Space Agency, matched by £3.4m additional funding from industry and the two universities themselves.

The centre will work with 18 businesses and partners, including Airbus and Unilever, who will co-fund, co-design and co-supervise 42 of the PhD research projects, BEIS added.

It also cited research last year highlighting the use of data for monitoring land use and agriculture as a "significant growth area" that could support £92bn of GDP and rising.

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom welcomed the project funding. "This new satellite data centre will give us instant images showing us the true impact of climate change and in doing so, help us develop innovative new ways of tackling it," she said.

Beth Greenaway, head of earth observation and climate at the UK Space Agency, said Britain was "at the forefront of innovative new technology for measuring our planet from space".

"We have many of the world's leading scientists and academics who can use this data for new discoveries, and we have a commercial sector able to build the space missions and create services for the public and private sector," she said. "The rapid growth of the Earth Observation sector means we need to attract thousands of people with the right skills over the next 10 years."