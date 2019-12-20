MPs approve Johnson's Brexit Withdrawal Agreement

Bill passes Second Reading easily thanks to government's 80-strong majority, marking a major step towards the UK's exit from the EU

MPs have today passed the Prime Minister's Withdrawal Agreement Bill in its Second Reading, the first major hurdle to the legislation becoming law before the UK's Brexit date of January 31.

MPs voted 358 to 234 in favour of the legislation, which allows for the UK to enter an 11-month transition period from the end of January while it agrees a free trade deal with the EU.

The Bill sets out how much money the UK owes the EU for exiting the block, establishes a new protocol on trading arrangements in Northern Ireland, and secures citizens rights for those in the UK and Europe.

However key concessions introduced by Prime Minister Johnson before the election in an attempt to appease MPs have been removed in the latest draft, with environmentalists warning the updated Bill could lead to weaker enviromental standards post-Brexit.

A promised non-regression clause that would have guranteed no weakening of standards does not appear in the latest version of the Bill. Campaigners have insisted that must be rectified.

"A strong non-regression provision should, therefore, be incorporated in domestic law, without delay," GreenerUK said today. "This will help ensure the maintenance of current UK standards relating to environmental and social protections. The future UK-EU relationship should also include a mutual commitment not to weaken standards."

Speaking in the Chamber before the vote, the Prime Minister insisted the UK would maintain high environmental standards after Brexit but would have the freedom to decide them on its own terms.

But Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the Prime Minister was planning a "complete realignment" towards weaker standards and protections.

"If this government is set on pursuing a Trump trade deal with precious few bargaining chips to hand the brutal reality is that Britain will have to lower its standards," he said.

"The EU has made it clear that a future trade deal with them will depend on maintaining a level playing field in standards and protections."

"So the choice we now face is between keeping the highest environmental and food standards in order to get that future deal with the EU or slashing food standards to match the US, where what are called 'acceptable levels' of rat hairs in paprika and maggots in orange juice are allowed, just so we can strike a new race-to-the-bottom deal with Donald Trump."

Other major changes in the latest version of the Bill include a legally binding commitment that the transition period cannot be extended. Given trade deals usually take years to negotiate and the UK and EU have just 11 months to conclude theirs, many fear the end of 2020 will bring a 'cliff edge' and a resurrection of the threat of no deal - and with it a myriad of environmental risks.

The Bill's progress will continue to Committee Stage once MPs return from their Christmas break on January 6. If all goes smoothly, it is set to receive Royal Assent by the January 31 deadline.