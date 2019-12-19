Zac's back: Goldsmith to be given peerage and continue as Environment Minister

Controversial appointment will mean one of the Conservative's leading environmental champions will remain in government

Zac Goldsmith is set to be awarded a peerage that will allow him to continue in hisb role as Environment Minister, despite losing his Richmond seat in last week's election.

Following days of speculation, Number 10 reportedly confirmed this afternoon that the former MP for Richmond Park would be offered a place in the Lords.

The move - which follows the similar re-appointment of Nicky Morgan as Culture Secretary, despite her stepping down as an MP - means Goldsmith can continue in his Ministerial roles at Defra and the Department for International Development. He is also expected to continue to attend Cabinet in the role.

Goldsmith is a life-long environmental campaigner and has been credited with driving forward much of the government's work to step up funding for ocean protection, reform agricultural subsidies, and accelerate efforts to tackle climate change.

He was also a vocal supporter of Brexit and has repeatedly argued the government will maintain strong environmental standards after leaving the EU - a stance reiterated in today's Queen's Speech.

In addition, he has been a long-standing opponent of Heathrow expansion, despite serving in governments that have officially backed the project. As such he has argued that air quality and noise pollution rules could yet scupper the project.

The decision to re-appoint Goldsmith will be seen as further evidence of Number 10's desire to reform how Whitehall operates to ensure more sector experts are placed into relevant roles.

However, the move has also faced fierce criticism from political opponents and social media commentators who have highlighted Goldsmith's friendship with the Prime Minister and have argued that after losing his seat it is inappropriate for him to return straight into a government role.