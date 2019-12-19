UK renewables power past gas for first time

Meanwhile use of fossil fuels fall to a record low, government data reveals

Renewable electricity generation between July and September has outstripped the share coming from gas for the first time, the government's latest energy trends data confirmed today.

Renewable technologies produced 38.9 per cent of the total over the three-month period, compared with 38.8 per cent from gas.

Generation from gas fell by 1.2 per cent compared with Q3 2018, while power from renewables continues to climb.

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom tweeted that she was "delighted" with the trends, which also saw coal plummet to one per cent of the UK's energy generation, a 61 per cent fall from Q3 2018.

Delighted with our Energy Trends this quarter:

☀ Renewables share of electricity increased to 38.9%

🌏 Record high levels of low carbon electricity at 57.3%

🌊 Growth in wind, solar and hydro generation

🏭 Coal down to 1% of electricity generated https://t.co/Dczuz4muPw — Andrea Leadsom MP (@andrealeadsom) December 19, 2019

According to the BEIS data, increases in output were seen for all categories of renewables, but were particularly substantial for wind and solar, jointly up 22 per cent to 18 TWh, as well as for hydro generation, which rose by 58 per cent to 1.4 TWh.

The growth of power from renewables was driven both by a 7.2 per cent rise in capacity, and favourable weather conditions, particularly for offshore wind generation, according to BEIS.

RenewableUK's head of policy and regulation Rebecca Williams said the UK grid has hit a "historic tipping point". "This is great news all of us who are committed to reaching net zero emissions as fast and as cheaply as possible," she said.

Low carbon generation as a whole - which includes nuclear power - reached a record high proportion of electricity generation of 57.3 per cent.

As such, today's news looks set to confirm predictions made by National Grid earlier this year that zero carbon power - renewables plus nuclear - will outstrip fossil fuels on the British grid for the first time this year.

However, analysis by Carbon Brief released in October suggested renewables would produce more power than fossil fuels, but according to BEIS statistics the combined generation of coal, oil and gas just oustripped renewables.

Meanwhile nuclear generation was low in Q3, down 21 per cent compared with Q3 2018. This trend has prevailed throughout the year, due to a series of extended maintenance shut downs at six of the UK's eight active nuclear power stations, it said.

The UK's coal plants are continuing to come offline, with Cottam Power Station closed on 30 September, and Aberthaw B and Fiddlers Ferry to follow in March 2020.

The total share of generation from fossil fuels decreased to a record low in Q3 2019, at 40.1 per cent of generation.

Overall, electricity demand slumped to the lowest quarterly value since BEIS started publishing the data, it said. Demand fell by 1.9 per cent from 79.7 TWh in Q3 2018 to 78.1 TWh a year later, partly due to warmer weather. Industrial electricity consumption also declined by 1.4 per cent to 23 TWh.