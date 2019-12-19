We Mean Business CEO Nigel Topping to step down

Topping will leave the business climate action organisation at the end of the year after five years at the helm

Nigel Topping is to step down from his role as CEO of We Mean Business, the coalition of corporates pushing for greater and more rapid climate action, he announced yesterday.

Topping will leave his role at the end of the year, with a new CEO appointed "in due course".

Topping has led We Mean Business since its launch five years ago, during which time the organisation has played a leading role in co-ordinating business action on climate change and lobbying governments to accelerate decarbonisation.

He said it had been an "honour" to lead the coalition. Details of his next role have not yet been announced, but Topping said he hoped it would allow him to continue to "work closely" with the We Mean Business coalition.

We Mean Business is funded by the IKEA Foundation and run by founding partners BSR, CDP, Ceres, the Corporate Leaders Group, The B Team, The Climate Group, and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development. To date hundreds of corporates have engaged with its partner initiatives, which include RE100 and the Science-Based Targets Initiative.

The next leader of the coalition will face a seismic year for green business. The UK and Italy are set to jointly host a crucial UN summit in November which will see the Paris Agreement come into force. Ahead of that date campaigners say it is essential countries are seen to be ramping up their climate targets in line with the treaty's 1.5C temperature goal, although political headwinds are almost certain to complicate that effort.

Yet in the statement announcing his departure Topping struck an optimistic note about what to expect in the year ahead, claiming the 2020s will be the "Decade of Delivery". "I expect 2020 to be the year when net-zero 2050 becomes the norm amongst major companies as a climate target, and when cities, businesses and investors together send a clear message to policymakers that they too can confidently ratchet their climate ambition," he said. "With the COP26 presidency moving to the UK, diplomatic efforts to deliver the first ratchet of national ambition defined in the Paris Agreement look set to ramp up, just as France mobilised its global diplomacy network in the run up to COP21."

"The EU has already committed to becoming the first net-zero continent, China and India are already over-delivering on their 2015 plans and the We Are Still In movement of businesses, cities and states in the USA continues to drive momentum," he added. "With exponential growth in ambition and action from the private sector, 2020 looks set to be the year of ambition setting the world up for the 2020s to be the Decade of Delivery."