Unilever deploys bio-based cleaning ingredient in washing up liquid

The Quix dish soap is the first in the world to use the new cleaning agent | Credit: Galixia

Unilever's Chilean dishwashing brand Quix is first in the world to feature natural surfactant Rhamnolipid

Unilever has plans to scale the use of a naturally-occurring cleaning agent after successfully deploying it in its Chilean dishwashing brand Quix this summer.

Its use in Quix marked the first time Rhamnolipid, a naturally-occurring surfactant found in nature, has been used in a household cleaning product anywhere in the world, Unilever revealed yesterday.

Unilever teamed up with chemicals firm Evonik to take Rhamnolipid from the R&D lab to a commercial product, Unilever's president of home care Peter ter Kulve explained.

"Our R&D team have been aware of Rhamnolipid for some years, but the technology and the science weren't at a point where we were able to scale it and it remained an invention in a lab, until now," he said. "That's why we are so delighted to be partnering with Evonik. Together, our teams have worked hard to deliver a sustainable and safe product with even better performance."

The Rhamnolipid is made using Evonik's fermentation process and is fully based on natural sugars, making it 100 per cent biodegradeable. Unilever said it is "committed to scaling the innovation further" as part of its drive to include more natural and renewable ingredients in its products. Evonik said it has started to design a "world scale plant" to ramp up its production of Rhamnolipid.