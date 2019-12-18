'We must get our own house in order': CCC urges immediate net zero action from government

The CCC wants the government to put climate policy at the heart of every department on Whitehall

UK's climate advisors set key priorities for Boris Johnson's government in 2020 and beyond, urging him to 'seize opportunity' of landslide election win

Boris Johnson must "seize the opportunity" offered by his landslide election victory to immediately deliver a wave of much-needed net zero emissions policies throughout 2020 and beyond, the government's top climate advisory body has urged.

Writing to the re-elected Prime Minister today, Committee on Climate Change (CCC) chair Lord Deben congratulated Johnson's "strong parliamentary majority", but warned his new government would have to get to work immediately to strengthen its climate policy framework as past efforts "have so far fallen short".

Key areas in desperate need of new net zero policy include buildings, transport, electricity, industry, and agriculture, Deben added. All will require focus from the government, and a mix of public spending, market mechanisms, and regulations to kickstart meaningful emissions reductions, the letter warned.

The Conservative Party's landslide election win last week means the government has a clear mandate to deliver on its promise of building a net zero emission economy by 2050. But Lord Deben warned that action over the coming year "will define the UK response to the climate crisis".

"As host of next year's UN Climate Summit in Glasgow, the steps we take in the next 12 months will also have a lasting global impact," he added. "In this Parliament, the UK must get on track to delivering net zero emissions, and adapt to the climate-related changes we are experiencing. We have a unique opportunity to define the 2020s as the decade of delivery against legally-binding targets set by Parliament - meeting the ambitions of the Conservative election manifesto."

Specifically, the letter calls for a clear focus on "climate governance", arguing that climate change is not an issue for any one single minister or government department, with a programme of decarbonisation requiring action right across Whitehall.

Earlier this year Johnson promised to chair a new cabinet-level committee on climate change bringing together ministers from across government to better coordinate climate action, although there has been no announcement nor confirmation of this plan since last Thursday's election win.

The government is also reportedly considering rearranging Whitehall apparatus to once again spin-out energy and climate change policy from the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy department, in a move that would appear to signal a return of DECC. The proposals have split climate policy experts, with some arguing a dedicated department ensures more focus on climate action at a Cabinet-level and others fearing the approach results in the issue being 'siloed'.

The CCC said every department should have tackling climate change at the top of its agenda and be developing plans to prepare the country to adapt to growing pressures and impacts wrought by the climate crisis.

It also aims some thinly veiled criticism at Johnson's campaign trail focus on clean tech R&D programmes, such as new investment in battery development and nuclear fusion, which some campaigners argued was coming at the expense of shorter term policies to curb emissions such as support for onshore renewables or more funding for domestic energy efficiency.

"Technological innovation is only part of the answer," the letter states. "We must not wait for future technologies to solve the problems we can already tackle with known solutions."

In addition, adaptation is highlighted as a major priority, with the CCC again warning the UK is "worryingly unprepared for the changes ahead". The letter urges rapid action from the government to address risks from flooding, extreme heat, and drought, as well as stepping up action to protect biodiversity and sequester emissions through land-based solutions such as tree planting and soil restoration.

Earlier this year Lord Deben said the UK's preparations for climate impacts were so ramshackle they were "like Dad's Army".

"The government must "inject new urgency into the development and implementation of policy", he insisted today.

"It has been early seven months since the Net Zero target became law," Lord Deben wrote. "Every day of inaction makes the challenge of cutting emissions harder and costlier. Technological innovation is only part of the answer. We must not wait for future technologies to solve the problems we can already tackle with known solutions."

The letter adds: "You have the opportunity to lead a better international effort. But first we must get our own house in order."

The intervention follows the CCC's advice to the Scottish government yesterday, which warned upcoming 2020 targets for carbon reduction are in danger of being missed in Scotland. A step-change in ambition would be needed to achieve net zero emissions by 2045, particularly in agriculture and energy efficiency, it warned.

A spokesperson for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said the PM was committed to delivering the UK's 2050 net zero target, and had a vision "to ensure Britain has the most ambitious environmental programme of any country on earth".

"From increasing tree planting rates to bringing forward the phase out date for petrol and diesel cars, we will provide the policies needed to ensure we are on track to hit our world-leading climate targets and demonstrate our global leadership in advance of the crucial COP26 talks in Glasgow next year," BEIS said.