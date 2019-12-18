How to make sustainable concrete? Just add bacteria
Novo Group, parent company of Novozymes, snaps up 'double digit' stake in bio-cement firm
A start-up producing sustainable concrete using bacteria is set to "agressively scale" its bug-filled masonry production following a multimillion dollar investment by a global life science investor.
Novo Holdings, the parent company of Danish biotechnology giant Novozymes, announced yesterday that it has snapped up a "double-digit equity stake" amounting to a "significant multimillion dollar investment" in US-based bioMASON.
Novo Holdings said the climate crisis means the concrete industry - notoriously carbon intensive - is ripe for disruption. "This is early in the value creation process for us, but we are investing now because we are very convinced of the potential," said senior partner Anders Spohr.
BioMASON manufactures concrete masonry products such as tiles and paving stones by mixing sand, bacteria and nutrient-rich water together. When this mixture ferments, billions of bacteria create calcium carbonate crystals that bind the grains of sand together, similar to using cement.
BioMASON says its process is vastly less carbon intensive than traditional concrete production, which uses cement made by firing a kiln up to 1,000C. The cement industry accounts for an estimated eight per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions and has proved tricky to decarbonise, as CO2 is also by-product of the chemical reaction in the manufacturing process itself, so cannot be reduced by changing fuels or increasing factory efficiency.
BioMASON says its new method has other advantages, such as using what is currently waste material from mines, reducing extraction of raw materials. Production of building materials can be carried out on site by construction workers. The process also does not require oxygen, meaning that concrete can be cast underwater and in space.
Ginger Krieg Dosier, chief executive and co-founder of BioMASON said that the company was "poised to aggressively scale and commercialise" its biocement construction materials with its new partner.
