Fears rise among green businesses as Sajid Javid signals Brexit split from EU rules
Business and environmental groups again warn that move away from EU standards could harm UK environment and green industry progress
In the end the plan was exactly as many business and environmental groups had feared. During last month's election campaign the FT reported that the government was preparing to make the freedom to diverge...
More news
GFG Alliance unveils plan for green aluminium venture
Metals giant to integrate all its aluminium assets into a single business committed to delivering carbon neutrality by 2030
Boris Johnson announces ban on foreign aid for coal mines and power stations
New policy will stop the UK 'outsourcing' its emissions to developing countries, Johnson tells UK-Africa summit
Octopus Energy snaps up ENGIE UK's domestic supply business
Octopus takes on 70,000 more domestic customers, as green energy supplier continues acquisition push