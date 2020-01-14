Developing countries lead charge to step up climate action through 2020
UN data reveals more than 100 countries plan to submit new climate action plans in 2020
With fires blazing across Australia and floodwaters deluging Jakarta, the start of 2020 has thrown the urgency of the climate crisis into sharp focus. But freshly released data from the United Nations...
Flybe rescue? Climate fears mount over mooted cut in air passenger duty
Green groups warn any move to reduce the cost of air passenger duty would be 'unacceptable and completely reckless'
National Grid tees up €500m green bond
Cash will be used to support firm's sustainability efforts
BlackRock's Fink embraces sustainability as 'new standard' for investing
Larry Fink has unveiled a raft of actions to integrate sustainability into BlackRock's investment offering, with ESG set to be assessed with the 'same rigour' as liquidity and credit risk
