Business Green

Developing countries lead charge to step up climate action through 2020

National governments are stepping up commitments to act on climate change as its impacts intensify
  • Toby Hill
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

UN data reveals more than 100 countries plan to submit new climate action plans in 2020

With fires blazing across Australia and floodwaters deluging Jakarta, the start of 2020 has thrown the urgency of the climate crisis into sharp focus. But freshly released data from the United Nations...

To continue reading...

More on Policy

More news