Global Briefing: Tesla cuts price tag for first China-made EVs
First Tesla EVs finished in Shanghai, Austria's Green Party enters government, Germany cuts rail fares for climate, and all the other green business news from around the world this week
Tesla cuts price tag for first China-made EVs Tesla has this week cut the starting price of its Model 3 electric cars made at its $2bn Shanghai factory, as the US carmaker sets its sights on becoming...
Shell boosts Smart Export Guarantee tariff following criticism
Energy supplier moves tariff from 0.001p per kWh to 3.5p per kWh, insisting first price was a 'pilot' tariff
British Airways begins carbon offsetting domestic flights
Airline has promised to offset all domestic flights as part of plan to hit net zero emissions by 2050
No more heavy metals? New IBM battery chemistry research could address mineral sourcing concerns
The design is free of cobalt, an increasingly controversial material, plus Mercedes-Benz is involved in the next phase of testing
Forest Green Rovers given go-ahead for 'greenest football stadium in the world'
The world's first vegan football club could be playing in new all-wooden home ground within three years, claims chairman Dale Vince