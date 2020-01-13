CES 2020: Gadgets for the climate crisis
From pollution masks to 'impossible' pork, this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas came face to face with the realities of life in a warming world
Every year technology giants flood to the Nevada desert to show off their latest innovations. And each year, green innovations get a brief moment in the spotlight. But this year, things were different....
Study: No net zero without 'significant' offshore wind investment
Research from engineering experts Atkins warns net zero will not be reached in the UK without radical changes to the energy system
Rising seas: Work begins on £40m tidal defence scheme in Great Yarmouth
Upgrades to flood defences in Great Yarmouth will help protect the town against flooding driven by climate change
Glasgow gets first fully-electric buses as it gears up for COP26
Electric buses have begun operating in the Scottish city for the first time in half a century as the city sets its sights on net zero emissions by 2030
UK land area used to grow bioenergy crops shrinks in 2018
Defra statistics show 1.6 per cent of UK's arable land was used to grow bioenergy crops for transport fuel, electricity, and biogas production last year