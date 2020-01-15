As climate climbs the global risk agenda, will Davos be different this year?
Dominance of environmental threats in this year's Global Risks Report suggests financial world is finally starting to grasp the urgency of the climate crisis
As world leaders touch down on the snow-dusted slopes of Davos next week, many will have one thing on their mind: climate change. It might sit uncomfortably next to the parking lots of private jets...
More news
UN draft plan aims to beef up global biodiversity protection
Proposals intended to replace a 2010 framework are set to be discussed by diplomats at a major UN summit in China in October
Government to review Air Passenger Duty as part of Flybe rescue plan
Treasury promises review of Air Passenger Duty will keep in mind the UK's net zero emission climate change commitments
Climate threats sweep the board in 2020 global risk ranking
For the first time top five long-term risks facing world are environment and climate related, latest report from World Economic Forum reveals