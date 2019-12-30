The net zero decade? 10 key trends to watch for the 2020s
PART ONE: The next ten years are set to be decisive in the fight against climate change - here are the key trends that will shape the global green economy
If we look back at the last year, who could really say it turned out as expected? In January 2019, were we expecting Boris Johnson to assume the premiership and a landslide majority in Parliament? Were...
More news
Waste-to-fuel: Government announces £6.5m funding for green transport fuel plants
Department for Transport announces support for two plants which aim to produce low carbon road and aviation fuel from waste feedstocks
New Year Honours: Raft of climate experts and green business figures receive awards
Queen recognises almost 100 climate scientists, environmental policy experts and green business figures in 2020 New Year Honours list
The net zero decade? 10 key trends to watch for the 2020s
PART ONE: The next ten years are set to be decisive in the fight against climate change - here are the key trends that will shape the global green economy
PowerHouse Energy snaps up Waste2Tricity
Firm says the acquisition could pave the way to 'mass market, low-cost hydrogen created from waste plastic'