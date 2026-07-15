Why pension schemes need to stop reporting on climate and start funding climate action

clock • 6 min read

UK pension schemes are spending significant money, time and resource on climate reporting, disclosures, scenario modelling, governance processes and compliance exercises, but comparatively little on actual climate solutions, writes pensions trustee Bobby Riddaway

The UK pensions industry finds itself in a strange position. On one hand, there is an increasingly heated debate about whether pension schemes should be focusing on climate change, nature, biodiversity...

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