Expanding Heathrow is incompatible with net zero - here's the evidence

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Experts are sceptical the government will be able to show that a third runway is compatible with legally-binding emissions targets

The UK government is set to back plans for a third runway at Heathrow, the country's busiest airport, and to expand two other airports near London: Gatwick and Luton. The move is designed to support the...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Paris Agreement: UK formally submits NDC climate targets for 2035

30 January 2025 • 5 min read
02

Grid flexibility specialist Voltalis unveils £1bn UK investment plan

29 January 2025 • 2 min read
03

BloombergNEF: Clean energy investment tops $2tr for first time

30 January 2025 • 4 min read
04

'There is no trade off between growth and net zero': Reeves confirms controversial backing for third Heathrow runway

29 January 2025 • 10 min read
05

'A win-win for nature': Marine Recovery Fund promises to unlock up to £30bn in offshore wind investment

29 January 2025 • 3 min read

More on Aviation

Expanding Heathrow is incompatible with net zero - here's the evidence
Aviation

Expanding Heathrow is incompatible with net zero - here's the evidence

Experts are sceptical the government will be able to show that a third runway is compatible with legally-binding emissions targets

Richard Sulley, University of Sheffield, The Conversation
clock 30 January 2025 • 4 min read
'Collision course': Can airport expansion be made compatible with climate targets?
Aviation

'Collision course': Can airport expansion be made compatible with climate targets?

New analysis suggests airport expansion plans risk maxing out the UK's Carbon Budgets, as Ed Miliband reiterates any new runways would have to operate within UK climate goals

James Murray
James Murray
clock 28 January 2025 • 7 min read
British Airways owner IAG invests in tyres to jet fuel SAF developer
Aviation

British Airways owner IAG invests in tyres to jet fuel SAF developer

Investment in SAF innovator Wastefront will support construction of factory that aims to turn 10 million used tyres a year into low carbon fuels

Amber Rolt
clock 24 January 2025 • 3 min read