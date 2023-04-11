Over the next 20 years, Bristol aims to take a great green leap towards its ambitious net zero goals - and a 'world first' private-public partnership between the city council and clean tech firm Ameresco has a central role to play
From the mid-19th century launch of SS Great Britain to creating the Bristol Pound, becoming the UK's first European Green Capital, and unleashing the likes of Damien Hirst and Banksy on the world, Bristol...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.