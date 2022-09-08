IEA World Energy Jobs Outlook: Five key green takeaways

The IEA has released its first ever evaluation of global energy employment both today and in the future - BusinessGreen takes a deep dive
Today the International Energy Agency (IEA) has produced what it is said to be the world's "first comprehensive inventory of the global energy workforce", providing estimates of the size and distribution...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial