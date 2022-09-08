IEA World Energy Jobs Outlook: Five key green takeaways

Michael Holder
clock • 9 min read
IEA World Energy Jobs Outlook: Five key green takeaways

The IEA has released its first ever evaluation of global energy employment both today and in the future - BusinessGreen takes a deep dive

Today the International Energy Agency (IEA) has produced what it is said to be the world's "first comprehensive inventory of the global energy workforce", providing estimates of the size and distribution...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

UK onshore wind pipeline grows 4GW in a year

The public sees net zero as the solution to the UK's energy crunch - but will Liz Truss concur?

Most read
01

Liz Truss talks up backing for renewables and fracking, preps energy price freeze plan

05 September 2022 • 5 min read
02

Jacob Rees-Mogg appointed Business Secretary, as Graham Stuart confirmed as Climate Minister

07 September 2022 • 8 min read
03

Offshore Energies UK calls for offshore wind planning revamp

04 September 2022 • 3 min read
04

Liz Truss prepares to announce energy price freeze plan

06 September 2022 • 7 min read
05

'Out of control': Six in 10 manufacturers warn energy crisis threatens their business

05 September 2022 • 5 min read

More on Skills

Government set to lift fracking ban, confirm gas price freeze plan
Policy

Government set to lift fracking ban, confirm gas price freeze plan

Sweeping energy support package set to be announced later today, as campaigners urge government to prioritise energy efficiency measures and renewables projects

James Murray
James Murray
clock 08 September 2022 • 7 min read
Levelling up and net zero go hand in hand
Policy

Levelling up and net zero go hand in hand

The Levelling Up Bill misses a major opportunity to create a planning system fit to simultaneously tackle the climate, housing and cost-of-living crises, argues EnergyUK's Aradhna Tandon

Aradhna Tandon, EnergyUK
clock 08 September 2022 • 4 min read
A smart, flexible grid: What does it mean for you and your organisation?
Infrastructure

A smart, flexible grid: What does it mean for you and your organisation?

VIDEO: A host of leading experts across the energy sector discuss the transformational potential of grid flexibility technologies and services for business

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 08 September 2022 • 2 min read