Green Investment Group launches EV infrastructure subscription service for fleet operators

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
Dan Bentham, CEO of Fleete | Credit: Fleete


Dan Bentham, CEO of Fleete | Credit: Fleete

New business Fleete aims to speed up decarbonisation of commercial fleets by offering charging-as-a-service to fleet operators looking to install and manage EV charge points

Macquarie's Green Investment Group has launched a new business that aims to speed up the transition to electric commercial vehicles through a monthly subscription service that will deploy charging infrastructure...

