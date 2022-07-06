Charities call on government to back urgent scaling-up of climate solutions

Leading charities and businesses, including Save the Children and the Women's Institute, will today urge politicians to scale-up solutions to the climate and cost-of-living crises at the Inaugural Westminster Climate Solutions Fair.

A host of leading charities, including the RSPB and the National Trust, will make the case for bolder policy measures to support the roll out of a raft of climate solutions at the event, which comes as a report by the Climate Change Committee (CCC) last week found "scant evidence" of sufficient action from the UK government to deliver on its ambitious emissions reduction targets.

Frontline representatives from 19 organisations will present MPs and Peers with a number of technologies and practices - ranging from saltmarsh restoration to community energy schemes - which aim to demonstrate the breadth of solutions available to cut emissions. The groups will call on policymakers to support an urgent scaling-up of such solutions in the UK and overseas.

Event organisers, The Climate Coalition, a collective of 140 groups representing 22 million people, will call for its new "Plan for Climate, Nature, and People" to be enacted and for politicians to implement the recommendations put forward by the CCC in last week's progress report.

"Today is just a snapshot of some of the game-changing climate solutions that are already being put into practice in our towns, communities and countryside," said Hilary McGrady, director general of the National Trust. "The answers are at our fingertips, and by supporting these ideas, both at home and abroad, MPs can play their part in tackling climate change and improving people's lives."

The event will showcase a wide range of solutions, including measures to tackle surging energy bills and leaky homes, with Community Energy England and MCS Foundation demonstrating ways of decarbonising homes and increasing community access to renewable energy.

Octopus Energy will also advocate for the adoption of domestic clean technologies, exhibiting air-source heat pumps which turn one unit of energy into up-to four units of heat.

Among the nature-based initiatives on show is a 250 hectare area of saltmarsh in Somerset that has been restored by the Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust and the Environment Agency and is now storing carbon quicker than a comparable area of rainforest. A recent government commissioned report found that another 22,000 hectares of saltmarsh could be created in England alone.

The Women's Institute will present an ambassador programme which has trained almost 400 members to galvanise communities to adopt greener behaviours, while international development charities WaterAid, Tearfund, and Save the Children will showcase the power of grassroots-led initiatives around the globe, including a project in Nigeria spearheaded by young people that recycles e-waste into technologies for renewable energy.

"It is evident from the Westminster Climate Solutions Fair that the public is committed to innovative solutions to tackle climate change and prevent the destruction of nature, and is looking to the Government for bold and decisive action," said Ben Margolis, interim director at The Climate Coalition.

"The Climate Change Committee's progress report on the UK's progress towards achieving Net Zero by 2050 could not have been more clear - once again the UK is off track to deliver on the climate targets that it has set itself."

Nushrat Rahman Chowdhury, Christian Aid's climate justice advisor, is currently in Bangladesh dealing with some of the worst flood's the country has ever seen, with more than seven million people in need of help.

"Record breaking rainfall has wreaked havoc to people's lives and livelihoods," she said. "Many people are left with nothing except the clothes they are wearing. It is deeply unfair that these people, who have done the least to cause the climate crisis are the ones paying the greatest cost".

The Westminster Climate Solutions Fair is taking place for the first time this year. It will encourage MPs and their constituents to participate in The Great Big Green Week later this month, billed as a "celebration of action" to tackle the climate and nature crises, which last year featured 5,000 events and involved 200,000 people.