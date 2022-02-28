Study: Two-fifths of London businesses are at risk of flash flooding

Flash floods prompted by climate change threaten more than two-fifths of businesses in London, fresh research from insurance firm Zurich UK has warned.

The analysis, published just days after storms Dudley, Eunice, and Franklin swept across the UK and left 1.4 million homes without power, shows that 42 per cent of London's 301,000 commercial buildings are at risk of being hit by surface water flooding.

The borough of Kensington and Chelsea is identified as having the most buildings at risk of flash flooding, with 63 per cent of buildings found to be at risk, followed by the boroughs of Hammersmith and Fulham, Merton, Southwark and Wandsworth.

The analysis calculates that nearly half of London's 33,200 basement properties in commercial use are exposed to a risk of surface water flooding, with 5,692 identified as facing 'high' or ‘extreme' flood risk, with the greatest number of buildings in this category in Westminster.

David Nichols, Zurich UK's chief claims officer, urged businesses to prepare for more bouts of heavy rain, warning that a failure to do so could have a knock-on effect on London's economy.

"Extreme weather is the new normal, and businesses need to adapt," he said. "It's crucial that firms urgently assess the flood risks they face and put in place plans to respond and recover."

The Met Office has predicted that extreme rainfall in the UK could become more frequent and severe than previously thought, estimating that the 30mm of rain threshold for flash flooding will be two and a half times more likely in London by the 2070s compared to the 1990s.

Commenting on the findings, Hugh Ellis, director of policy at the Town and Country Planning Association, called on the government to be more ambitious in its approach to tackling flood risk. "Its vital government take stronger action to face the climate crisis by putting flood risk at the heart of the planning reform agenda," he said. "A failure to act now puts people at risk and creates long term costs to our economy."

His comments were echoed by Claire Harding, research director for the Centre of London, who warned London's aging infrastructure was not "keeping up" with increased risks of heatwaves and flash flooding.

"The impacts will often be worse for Londoners living in inner city areas with high population density and little green space," she said. "As well as making fast and steep cuts to our carbon emissions, government at all levels must invest in changes which make our city more resilient: improved drainage systems, green spaces that can act as giant sponges, and trees for shade and soil stability."

