'An atlas of human suffering': Top figures react to IPPC's latest climate warning

Business leaders, economists, politicians, climate experts, green groups and more react to yet another dire warning from climate scientists
Thousands of the world's leading climate scientists, after over three years of work, today delivered yet another landmark report on the state of the climate and ecological emergency the world now faces....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial