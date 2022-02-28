AllianzGI vows to vote against firms that do not link executive pay to climate targets

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
AllianzGI vows to vote against firms that do not link executive pay to climate targets

Stronger incentives for executives to deliver corporate sustainability agenda could help speed up decarbonisation at major firms

As the AGM season gets underway, asset management giant Allianz Global Investors has announced it will vote against large companies that do not link executive pay to corporate climate targets, in a bid...

More on Investment

BP exits Rosneft following Russia's attack on Ukraine
Infrastructure

BP exits Rosneft following Russia's attack on Ukraine

Oil giant confirms it is set to take major writedown as it concludes holding in Rosneft 'simply cannot continue' in wake of invasion

Ellie Duncan, Investment Week
clock 28 February 2022 • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Investment

Pressure mounts on Church of England to ditch holdings in ExxonMobil

Almost 140 clergy, bishops and other leading Church figures call for divestment in US oil and gas giant over climate concerns

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 28 February 2022 • 4 min read
Deforestation is a major driver of biodiversity loss and climate change | Credit: iStock
Investment

'We are all connected to deforestation': £300bn of UK pensions invested in deforestation-risk firms, study finds

Make My Money Matter research finds £2 of every £10 of UK savers' money is invested in businesses at high risk of driving forest destruction worldwide

Tom Higgins
clock 23 February 2022 • 2 min read