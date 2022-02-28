AllianzGI vows to vote against firms that do not link executive pay to climate targets

Stronger incentives for executives to deliver corporate sustainability agenda could help speed up decarbonisation at major firms
As the AGM season gets underway, asset management giant Allianz Global Investors has announced it will vote against large companies that do not link executive pay to corporate climate targets, in a bid...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial