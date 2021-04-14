Is online retail greener than heading to the shops?

Online retail has been one of the big winners of successive lockdowns in Europe
Online retail has been one of the big winners of successive lockdowns in Europe
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

E-commerce has surged during the pandemic – now fresh research seeks to weigh-up the environmental credentials of buying online

As many pubs and shops begin to tentatively reopen in the UK after a long winter lockdown, consumers are once again being encouraged to spend their money in a physical setting. But despite the photos of...

To continue reading...

More on Supply chain

More news