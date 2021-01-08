COP26: Five key questions for a crucial year of global climate diplomacy
Much is at stake in 2021 to deliver the much needed framework for the global net zero transition, with all eyes on the UK, USA, China and Covid-19
Last year was supposed to mark the beginning of a 'decade of action' to avert the climate crisis and accelerate sustainable development around the planet. But that was before the coronavirus crisis put...
