Natural disaster damages hit $210bn worldwide in 2020, Munich Re estimates

Insurance giant warns 'it is time to act' in order to curb growing costs of climate change

Natural disasters caused $210bn of damage worldwide in 2020, racking up significantly higher losses than the previous year amid devastating floods in China, a record hurricane season in the North Atlantic, and historic wildfires in the US, according to insurance giant Munich Re.

As well as claiming around 8,200 lives worldwide last year, natural catastrophes are continuing to take an ever greater financial toll on the planet as greenhouse gas emissions increasingly disrupt the planet's climate and weather systems, according to the insurer's influential annual assessment.

While around $82bn of last year's damages were insured, as much as 60 per cent of last year's $210bn overall losses were uninsured, demonstrating the significant insurance gap for natural disasters worldwide, Munich Re said.

These record figures mark a sizeable uptick from the firm's data for 2019, when overall losses worldwide came to $166bn, of which around $57bn was insured.

The USA's share of losses from natural disasters was particularly high last year, accounting for $95bn of overall losses, although the most costly single natural catastrophe was the severe flooding in China following the summer monsoon rains which racked up $17bn of damages, just two per cent of which were insured, according to Munich Re.

The report follows Christian Aid's estimate last month that the world's 10 most expensive climate-related weather disasters in 2020 together cost more than $145bn in uninsured losses, disrupting the lives of millions of people.

Company board member Torsten Jeworrek said the record numbers were "a cause for concern", warning that climate change was set to play an increasingly important role in worldwide natural catastrophe hazards such as hurricanes, wildfires, thunderstorms, and flooding in the coming years.

"Climate change will play an increasing role in all of these hazards," he said. "Five years ago in Paris, the global community set itself the target of keeping global warming well below 2C. It is time to act."

It came as European scientists at the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service estimated 2020 was be the world's joint hottest year on record, with the average surface temperature across the planet last year around 1.25C higher than in pre-industrial times.

Regions north of the Arctic Circle in particular experienced a sharp rise in temperature more than twice as high as the average global increase, with parts of northern Siberia in Russia hit by extensive wildfires and record temperatures of over 30C.

Ernst Rauch, chief climate and geo scientist at Munich Re, said not all disasters could be directly linked to climate change, but growing evidence was showing rising temperatures were making such events increasingly likely.

"Even if the weather disasters for one year cannot be directly linked to climate change, and a longer period needs to be studied to assess their significance, these extreme values fit with the expected consequences of a decades-long warming trend for the atmosphere and oceans that is influencing risks," he said. "An increasing number of heatwaves and droughts are fuelling wildfires, and severe tropical cyclones and thunderstorms are becoming more frequent. Research shows that events such as this year's heatwaves in northern Siberia are 600 times more likely to occur than previously."