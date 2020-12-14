Energy White Paper: The green economy reacts
'Business stands ready to deliver the investment and innovation needed to turn ambition into reality, and the proposals outlined in the Energy White Paper will give firms further confidence to deliver new infrastructure'
The government has today finally published its long-awaited Energy White Paper, setting out its vision for building a zero emission energy system for the UK featuring ambitious plans to scale up renewables,...
More news
Retiring 'Dad's Army'? Government publishes updated climate adaptation plan
UK becomes one of the first countries to submit Adaptation Communication to the UN
Energy White Paper: The green economy reacts
'Business stands ready to deliver the investment and innovation needed to turn ambition into reality, and the proposals outlined in the Energy White Paper will give firms further confidence to deliver new infrastructure'
Energy White Paper: Government unveils plan for 'decisive and permanent' shift away from fossil fuels
Long-awaited Energy White Paper set to be unleashed alongside plan to establish domestic UK emissions trading scheme from 2021
'Net Zero Underwriting Alliance': Axa boss proposes new climate alliance for insurance sector
Climate campaigners welcome proposal, but warn sector's net zero pledges are meaningless unless insurers end coverage for carbon intensive fossil fuel projects in the near-term