Retiring 'Dad's Army'? Government publishes updated climate adaptation plan

UK becomes one of the first countries to submit Adaptation Communication to the UN

The UK government this weekend moved to strengthen its climate resilience strategy, having previously seen its adaptation efforts slammed as being "ramshackle" and akin to Dad's Army.

Boris Johnson's confirmation at Saturday's Climate Ambition Summit that the UK government would end overseas financing of fossil fuel projects and the publication of the country's long-awaited Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) setting out its strengthened climate targets may have secured the headlines, but Ministers also formally submitted a new climate adaptation strategy to the UN as part of its Paris Agreement obligations.

The move makes the UK one of the first countries in the world to publish its formal plans, known as an Adaptation Communication in the UN jargon.

It was submitted to the UN's climate change secretariat alongside the UK's enhanced Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) and its Biennial Finance Communication.

"The impacts of climate change demand urgent action, and we are determined to be global leaders," said Environment Minister Rebecca Pow. "We must adapt to these impacts at home and overseas. That is why the UK is fulfilling a key commitment of the Paris Agreement and asking others to do the same both at today's Climate Ambition Summit, and ahead of COP26 in Glasgow next year as we come together for our planet.

"We can't rest on our laurels, which is why, as well as implementing the bold actions set out today, we're developing a long-term vision and framework to help us ensure resilience to climate risk up to 2050 and beyond."

Her comments were echoed by the UK's recently appointed International Champion on Adaptation and Resilience for the COP26 Presidency, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who urged countries around the world to strengthen their adaptation plans.

"We must act now to ensure our communities and economies are resilient to the climate shocks which are coming," she said. "From floods to droughts, to rising sea levels and wildfires, we need to be better prepared both at home and overseas to protect lives and livelihoods. We need to make sure those most vulnerable, especially women and girls, are at the forefront of our planning and investment as a world."

She added that the UK is "committed to supporting those countries most vulnerable to climate change impacts, whilst taking strong action to prepare at home".

"Our ambitious plan published today sends a clear signal that the UK is putting adaptation at the heart of its domestic and international climate action and we want to see all countries doing the same ahead of the COP26 climate summit next year," she said.

The government's climate resilience strategy has faced fierce criticism in the past, with the chair of the Climate Change Committee Lord Deben last year warning that the UK's climate adaptation efforts had worsened over the past decade.

Speaking as the CCC published a review of the UK's climate resilience strategy, Deben said adaptation preparations were being "run by the government like Dad's Army", in reference to the popular BBC sitcom set during the Second World War featuring a group of incompetent members of the Home Guard. "It's like trying to make do and mend, which is what Dad's Army was," he said. "We really aren't in a position to do that - we can't make do and mend. We've actually got to have a grand plan that deals with this, because the sort of the incidents that we are likely to deal with are enormously tough."

Since then the government has ramped up spending on flood defences and the new 33 page Adaptation Communication looks to bring together various climate resilience measures into an overarching strategy.

Specifically, the report highlights the government's new £640m Nature for Climate Fund and its plans to reform farming subsidies to enhance nature-based climate adaptation measures; the integration of climate projections into planning and decision making; and the recent £5.2bn flood and coastal defence spending settlement, which runs from 2021 to 2027.

It also reiterates plans to double the UK's International Climate Finance (ICF) contribution to £11.6bn between 2021-2026; support the international Risk-informed Early Action Partnership (REAP) which aims to make one billion people safer from disasters by 2025 through integrated disaster risk management and climate adaptation laws, health and social protection for populations, and improved early warning systems; and spearhead changes to adaptation and resilience financing, for example through the Coalition for Climate Resilient Investment and the LIFE AR programme, which will enable the least developed countries to direct at least 70 per cent of climate finance flows to support local level adaptation and resilience actions by 2030.

However, climate resilience and adaptation is likely to be one of the flashpoints for next year's COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow.

Only a handful of countries have come forward with comprehensive Adaptation Communications and poorer nations remain hugely frustrated at the failure of industrialised nations to agree to more ambitious climate funding programmes and loss and damage agreements, which would mobilise investment in much needed climate resilient infrastructure in those nations most exposed to escalating climate risks.

The UK's promise to step up its climate funding comes just weeks after it sparked fierce criticism from the climate delegations of some poorer nations for cutting its overseas development aid budget.

Emma Howard Boyd, chair of the Environment Agency and the UK Commissioner to the Global Commission on Adaptation, said it was vital international efforts to enhance climate resilience stepped up a gear.

"An increase in the impacts of the climate emergency, like heatwaves and floods, is already happening," she warned. "The global race to net zero is essential to limit their rise, but if we don't prepare for new extremes we're on a hiding to nothing. We also need a race to resilience."