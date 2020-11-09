How the 'Biden Bounce' heralds boost for green businesses everywhere
From international co-operation on climate change to tougher regulation of financial markets, a Biden administration has the potential to turbocharge a massive new global wave of green investment
It is the result that might just hurt Donald Trump even more than the returns from Pennsylvania. A President who always regarded the stock market as the only economic metric worth considering will today...
More news
Rishi Sunak: UK to issue first green bond and require firms to disclose climate risk
Chancellor unveils raft of green finance plans, including green taxonomy proposals and mandatory climate risk disclosure rules for listed companies
Reality check: New studies highlight scale of net zero challenge
From the UK and EU to China and Japan, even those major economies that are committed to net zero emissions remain far from delivering the green recovery measures required to rapidly accelerate decarbonisation efforts
Anne-Marie Trevelyan joins COP26 leadership team to head climate resilience push
Appointment of Conservative MP as international champion on adaptation and resilience for COP26 set to improve gender balance of government’s previously all-male team