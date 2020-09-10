Climate Assembly: Five key takeaways from the UK's first exercise in direct democracy
More than 100 members of the UK public have carefully considered how best to reach net zero by 2050 – and the results are fascinating
As an exercise in direct, democratic decision making, Climate Assembly UK would be intriguing enough as a purely anthropological case study. That its results could help shape the future of UK society as...
How a 'nature-positive economy' could reverse the catastrophic decline in wildlife
WWF's landmark Living Planet Index warns that nature 'in freefall' due to the impact of humans, with wildlife populations declining nearly 70 per cent in less than 50 years
BP and Equinor team up for multi-billion dollar US offshore wind push
BP makes first major move in support of new net zero emissions strategy, with $1.1bn move to secure stakes in wave of US offshore wind projects
Inside the IEA's roadmap for a decarbonised global energy system
Extending the use of electricity, alongside deploying hydrogen and carbon capture and utilisation technologies, critical if the world is to reach its net-zero goals, IEA report concludes