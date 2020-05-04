How bank holiday blackout fears could accelerate the shift to a net zero grid
Unprecedented low demand for power coupled with high renewables generation offers both headaches – and lessons – for the energy transition
As VE day celebrations begin on Friday to mark 75 years since the end of the Second World War in Europe, the battle against an opponent of an altogether different type will still be raging, with much of...
More news
How Covid-19 could shape the heat sector's route to net zero
Charlotte Owen of the Association for Decentralised Energy sets out three key Covid-19 lessons for delivering net zero heat
Tyneside abandoned coal mines to be transformed into multimillion-pound renewable energy system
Project designer for £7m council minewater district heating project set to heat “fuel-poor homes” was appointed last week.
'Space-age': Sustainable laundry service Oxwash secures £1.4m backing
Twitter co-founder Biz Stone and Indeed.com founder Paul Forster among high profile investors in green laundry start-up Oxwash
How bank holiday blackout fears could accelerate the shift to a net zero grid
Unprecedented low demand for power coupled with high renewables generation offers both headaches – and lessons – for the energy transition