zero carbon homes
Zero Carbon Homes Standard Redux?
The Future Homes Standard could be a game-changer for green buildings or it could be a drag on climate action - it is understandable that councils and business leaders are worried
'Unacceptable': Councils could be forced to water down green ambitions under government plans
Government wants to remove local authorities' power to set building regulations higher than Westminster, a move which would force many councils to row back on climate ambition
Are cracks already appearing in the Future Homes Standard?
Government has unveiled a bold plan to cut emissions from new homes - but having been burned once by a late U-turn, the green building and energy industries are skittish
Report: Social housing can drive journey to net zero
Social housing should be pathfinder to net zero for rest of housing sector, according to new report
Government warned net zero will be impossible without more support for local planners
Government must give local planning authorities more power and money to enable carbon neutral buildings and infrastructure systems if UK is to meet net zero target, industry group warns
Property giant Grosvenor announces net zero goal
Grosvenor Britain and Ireland has stepped up its environmental ambitions with a series of new commitments
Report: Natural gas home heating 'will still be around for a long time'
Further UK policy measures are needed to shift homes towards low carbon heating options, analysis by Cambridge Econometrics finds
Persimmon admits lobbying government to axe zero carbon homes goal
Giving evidence to BEIS committee, major housebuilder admits it was in favour of scrapping zero carbon policy as part of push to unlock construction of more new homes
Today's good idea: Stop building rubbish homes
Labour's Alan Whitehead slams the 'near criminal' failure to improve the energy efficiency of new build homes
Study: Axing of Zero Carbon Home standard costing households £200 a year
ECIU think tank calculates that 2015 decision to scrap Zero Carbon Standard has added more than £200 a year to energy bills for occupants of new build houses
Report: UK must retrofit draughty homes to meet carbon targets
All UK homes need an energy efficiency overhaul to slash emissions, experts warn
Mayor Sadiq Khan sets out bolder 'zero carbon' London vision
Final draft of Environment Plan strengthens medium-term green targets and confirms goal to make capital a 'zero carbon city'
Set 2030 zero carbon standard for new homes, construction sector urges
Letter from 50 construction and property business leaders calls on government to deliver long-term green building policy certainty
Citu Home unlocks ultra-low carbon home design
The Citu Home will be up to 10 times more efficient than a standard UK home
Getting under the skin of the building sector's low-carbon challenge
New £1.4m project led by AECOM wants to find out exactly what the barriers are to building homes that are 'fit for 2050'